Some members of one polling district electoral committee step down over political pressure

They accuse Mayor of Širvintos District Živilė Pinskuvienė, the wife of Regions’ Party leader Jonas Pinskus, of constant pressure and interference in their work.
According to Chairwoman of the Central Electoral Commission (VRK) Lina Petronienė, a number of members of the electoral committee submitted resignations over "direct and indirect interference of third parties in the electoral committee’s work". They stated that pressure was coming from Pinskuvienė.
The chairwoman of the VRK described the situation as atypical and said a probe might be launched over the situation in the constituency and whether influence was exerted on the local electoral committee.
Meanwhile, Pinskuvienė denied the accusations calling them "an avalanche of slander" against her.
In the first round of elections to the Seimas on 13 October, Jonas Pinskus, leader of the Regions’ Party, garnered 29.93% of votes while Social Democrat Indrė Kižienė was the runner-up with 14.54%. Both of them advance to runoff voting to be held on 27 October.
Polling district electoral committees are responsible for organising polling on the election day, investigating complaints about errors in the electoral rolls, supervising of the course of voting by post, arranging polling stations and ballots boxes, counting votes, investigating other complaints.