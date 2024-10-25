Some members of one polling district electoral committee step down over political pressure

They accuse Mayor of Širvintos District Živilė Pinskuvienė, the wife of Regions’ Party leader Jonas Pinskus, of constant pressure and interference in their work.

According to Chairwoman of the Central Electoral Commission (VRK) Lina Petronienė, a number of members of the electoral committee submitted resignations over "direct and indirect interference of third parties in the electoral committee’s work". They stated that pressure was coming from Pinskuvienė.

The chairwoman of the VRK described the situation as atypical and said a probe might be launched over the situation in the constituency and whether influence was exerted on the local electoral committee.