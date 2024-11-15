2024.11.15 13:24

Solutions on the way to fix problems named by Teltonika, says acting PM
Acting Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has said responsible authorities have already discussed the obstacles named by Teltonika that prompted the high-tech firm to halt the construction of a Taiwanese semiconductor chip plant in Lithuania. The steps needed to fix the situation have already been undertaken, she said.

Šimonytė said she had already talked to Arvydas Paukštys, Teltonika’s main shareholder, and is calling a meeting between the firm and institutions next week for talks.

"The Teltonika high-tech park project is a project of very high importance for Lithuania and for this Government, and I am very sorry that unforeseen obstacles have arisen at some stage in its coordination, but the solutions to remove these obstacles have been discussed by the responsible authorities today, and will be presented and developed in a greater detail shortly. I have also assured of that the company’s CEO, Arvydas Paukšys, with whom I personally spoke to today," Šimonytė said in a comment.

"In addition, I have already initiated a meeting on Monday among representatives of the responsible ministries and state companies, the Vilnius City Administration and Teltonika, so that the project can continue smoothly," the acting prime minister said.

