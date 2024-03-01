Solution on ambassadors reached – FM after meeting with president

“Solutions have been found at full extent. Decisions crucial to me as regards the Embassy in London have also been found fully. I hope that in the immediate future we may state precisely how this will be implemented,” Landsbergis told reporters Friday.

The minister did not reveal the names of ambassadorial candidates citing ongoing nomination procedures. Neither did he comment about what was agreed regarding Ambassador to the UK Eitvydas Bajarūnas, who had been recalled amid an internal probe. The minister simply reiterated that “the issue would be solved” and that information on the ambassador to the UK would be announced in the nearest future.