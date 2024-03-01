Solution on ambassadors reached – FM after meeting with president

“Solutions have been found at full extent. Decisions crucial to me as regards the Embassy in London have also been found fully. I hope that in the immediate future we may state precisely how this will be implemented,” Landsbergis told reporters Friday.
The minister did not reveal the names of ambassadorial candidates citing ongoing nomination procedures. Neither did he comment about what was agreed regarding Ambassador to the UK Eitvydas Bajarūnas, who had been recalled amid an internal probe. The minister simply reiterated that “the issue would be solved” and that information on the ambassador to the UK would be announced in the nearest future.
Moreover, the foreign minister said that a decision has been worked out concerning Lithuania's ambassador in Poland, the position that has been vacant for six months. However, he said it was unclear when the ambassador would be appointed as other procedures do not depend on the Foreign Ministry. He did not say whether the ambassadorial candidate was put forward by the Foreign Ministry or the Office of the President.
Landsbergis added that discussions with Nausėda revolved around 14 diplomatic representations and it was agreed that some of the ambassadors would not be replaced.
As reported earlier, the dispute between the presidency and the MFA over ambassadors emerged at the end of 2023, when they exchanged blame over the stalling appointment of the ambassador of Poland. Disagreements were fuelled further by reports that the Foreign Ministry plans to recall Lithuania’s Ambassador to NATO Deividas Matulionis this summer.
In addition, in autumn 2023, reports appeared in the media about staff of the Lithuanian Embassy in London accusing Ambassador Bajarūnas of mobbing and opaque spending of public funds. The MFA launched an inquiry indicating that the ambassador exceeded his powers and thus the ambassador was recalled for consultations.
The Chief Official Ethics Commission (VTEK) later concluded that in May 2023 the ambassador and the president mixed public and private interests by attending an opera in London, for which the embassy purchased the most expensive tickets for a total of EUR 1,600.