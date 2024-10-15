Social Democratic and Farmers & Greens leaders meet

Former presidential candidate Ignas Vėgėlė arrived there soon after as well. He is running for the Seimas in the joint ticket with the LVŽS.

Karbauskis earlier told the news agency ELTA that he would meet with LSDP Chairwoman Vilija Blinkevičiūtė to discuss endorsement of candidates in parliamentary election runoff to take place on 27 October.

"We have clearly stated that we will support Social Democratic candidates. Now the Social Democrats declare the same and we have to harmonise how this will manifest in reality, what we have to do, what they have to do," Karbauskis told ELTA.