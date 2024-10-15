Social Democratic and Farmers & Greens leaders meet

Former presidential candidate Ignas Vėgėlė arrived there soon after as well. He is running for the Seimas in the joint ticket with the LVŽS.
Karbauskis earlier told the news agency ELTA that he would meet with LSDP Chairwoman Vilija Blinkevičiūtė to discuss endorsement of candidates in parliamentary election runoff to take place on 27 October.
"We have clearly stated that we will support Social Democratic candidates. Now the Social Democrats declare the same and we have to harmonise how this will manifest in reality, what we have to do, what they have to do," Karbauskis told ELTA.
Earlier, the LSDP and the party Democrats For Lithuania also announced bilateral endorsement of their candidates in runoff voting.
As reported Lithuania held the first round of elections to the Seimas on 13 October. The LSDP received 19.36% of votes finishing first, which translates into 18 seats in the 141-seat parliament.
The Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD), the current major coalition party, has secured 17 seats.
Remigijus Žemaitaitis-led Nemunas Dawn party is third with 14 seats. Whereas Democrats For Lithuania would have 8 seats and the LVŽS – 6.
Seventy-eight MPs have been elected in the first round: 70 in the multi-member constituency and 8 in single-member constituencies. Sixty-three remaining MPs will be elected in single-member constituencies in runoff voting on 27 October.