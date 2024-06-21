SocDems opposed higher excise duties – party’s leader

„We, the Social Democrats, like other opposition political groups, did not support [excise duty hike]. We did not participate in voting on (&) excise duties on fuel yesterday and this passed by the votes of Conservatives and Liberals. (&) We are in the opposition, we do not have enough votes,“ MEP Blinkevičiūtė told the radio station Žinių radijas Friday.

She said that the LSDP opposed higher value added tax (VAT) and other consumer-related taxes.

„Ruling parties adopted that law and one should ask them why they did this,“ said the MEP.

She added that legislation concerning defence funding should have been adopted much sooner.