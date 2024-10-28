SocDems not holding coalition talks with Nemunas Dawn – Blinkevičiūtė

"We had not held talks with the Nemunas Dawn before elections. This was not in our plans, in our rhetoric, in our consideration. This has not changed as of today," Blinkevičiūtė said in a press conference hosted by ELTA.
Social Democrat Juozas Olekas in turn emphasised that would-be coalition parties would have enough seats without inviting the Nemunas Dawn to join. He pointed out that the Nemunas Dawn had itself declared that it would not be part of the majority.
"The Lithuanian people have shown that they support the Social Democrats. We have enough mandates, so there is no need to look for the fourth [coalition] partner," Olekas stated.
As reported, Lithuanians went to the polls in the second round of elections to the Seimas on 27 October. The LSDP has secured 52 seats in the Seimas out of 141, the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) – 28, the Nemunas Dawn – 20, Democrats For Lithuania – 14, the Liberal Movement – 12, the Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS) – 8, the Electoral Action of Poles in Lithuania-Christian Families Alliance (LLRA-KŠS) – 3, independents – 2, the National Alliance – 1, Freedom and Justice – 1.