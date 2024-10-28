SocDems not holding coalition talks with Nemunas Dawn – Blinkevičiūtė

"We had not held talks with the Nemunas Dawn before elections. This was not in our plans, in our rhetoric, in our consideration. This has not changed as of today," Blinkevičiūtė said in a press conference hosted by ELTA.

Social Democrat Juozas Olekas in turn emphasised that would-be coalition parties would have enough seats without inviting the Nemunas Dawn to join. He pointed out that the Nemunas Dawn had itself declared that it would not be part of the majority.

"The Lithuanian people have shown that they support the Social Democrats. We have enough mandates, so there is no need to look for the fourth [coalition] partner," Olekas stated.