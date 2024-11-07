SocDems invite Nemunas Dawn, Democrats to build coalition

Remigijus Žemaitaitis and Saulius Skvernelis, leaders of the two invited parties, have confirmed the news to ELTA.

"Since they have formally addressed, yesterday we had talks... There is the proposal. Now we will have to consider that. If it suits us – we will need to call a board meeting," Žemaitaitis told ELTA, adding that the party’s presidium will meet on Friday.

The Nemunas Dawn party’s board will convene on Monday, he said.

Skvernelis, leader of the Democrats For Lithuania, said his party will take a final decision on Friday morning. The LSDP’s choice to invite the Nemunas Dawn calls for some consideration as weel, he said