SocDems invite Nemunas Dawn, Democrats to build coalition

Remigijus Žemaitaitis and Saulius Skvernelis, leaders of the two invited parties, have confirmed the news to ELTA.
"Since they have formally addressed, yesterday we had talks... There is the proposal. Now we will have to consider that. If it suits us – we will need to call a board meeting," Žemaitaitis told ELTA, adding that the party’s presidium will meet on Friday.
The Nemunas Dawn party’s board will convene on Monday, he said.
Skvernelis, leader of the Democrats For Lithuania, said his party will take a final decision on Friday morning. The LSDP’s choice to invite the Nemunas Dawn calls for some consideration as weel, he said
"A strange format. We have received the invitation and our party board will decide on that tomorrow," Skvernelis told ELTA, confirming that he had been invited to join the ruling coalition by phone.
He did not comment on any conditions linked to the invitation.
"A thank-you for the invitation, and tomorrow the party board will have a new fact that three parties have been invited to join the coalition, and we will make a decision," the politician said, stressing there is no definite answer yet on whether the Democrats For Lithuania will be in the coalition.
In the parliamentary election held in October, the LSDP secured 52 seats in the next 141-member Seimas, Democrats For Lithuania – 14 and the Nemunas Dawn – 20 seats.