SocDem leader met with president

The LSDP leader told reporters after the meeting that the party hopes to secure as many seats in parliament as possible after elections in October. She added that a potential coalition was not discussed with the head of state.

„The president simply wished success, for Social Democrats to have a big majority in the Seimas. For that I am very grateful to the head of state,“ she told reporters.

The MEP said that the hour-long meeting discussed problems faced by the Lithuanian people, from healthcare, to pensions and education, and how to solve them.

According to Blinkevičiūtė, positions in the Government were not discussed as this was a premature matter that would be addressed after elections.