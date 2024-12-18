SocDem chair calls on coalition leaders to refrain from emotional statements

Her statement comes after MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis, chair of the Nemunas Dawn party, threatened to leave the ruling coalition.
"I have said time and again, and stressed that the key task for the ruling majority at this time is to focus on the implementation of the Government’s programme, to draw up a plan of measures and to address the problems that have built up in the country," the MEP said in a comment sent to ELTA on Wednesday.
She said the people of Lithuania are waiting for solutions to make their lives better.
"What we need the least right now is public emotional statements and reckless remarks. Such a behaviour does not benefit anyone. All disagreements can be resolved through discussion and respectful consultation within the coalition," Blinkevičiūtė said, adding that her party "will take as much time as needed to achieve a consensus" among the coalition partners.