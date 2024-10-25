Skvernelis thinks Nemunas Dawn may change its mind on coalition

According to Skvernelis, although the presidium of the Nemunas Dawn decided not to join any coalitions, but the party’s other governing bodies are yet to consider the matter and the decision may be reversed.

"Whether they are invited or not will depend on the largest party that will have the initiative to form the coalition," Skvernelis told the radio station Žinių radijas on Friday.

He notes that Remigijus Žemaitaitis, leader of the Nemunas Dawn, is just one of 15 representatives of his party already elected to parliament and it may secure more seats after runoff voting on 27 October. Therefore, he does not rule out that opinions may still change regarding the Nemunas Dawn and the coalition.