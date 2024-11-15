Skvernelis elected as Seimas speaker

In a secret ballot, 107 MPs voted in favour of his appointment, 19 voted against and 10 abstained.

Before the vote, Skvernelis, leader of the party Democrats For Lithuania, addressed the MPs and stated that the speaker is not just the head of parliament but rather a representative of every MP and his work is based on unity.

Skvernelis was nominated as parliament speaker by the ruling coalition consisting of the Social Democratic Party (LSDP), Democrats For Lithuania and the Nemunas Dawn, which has 86 out of 141 seats in the Seimas.