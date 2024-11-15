2024.11.15 09:32

Skvernelis elected as Seimas speaker

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
Skvernelis elected as Seimas speaker
Skvernelis elected as Seimas speaker
PHOTO: Josvydas Elinskas | Elta

The newly elected Seimas, the Parliament of Lithuania, on Thursday afternoon elected MP Saulius Skvernelis as the new parliament speaker.

In a secret ballot, 107 MPs voted in favour of his appointment, 19 voted against and 10 abstained.

Before the vote, Skvernelis, leader of the party Democrats For Lithuania, addressed the MPs and stated that the speaker is not just the head of parliament but rather a representative of every MP and his work is based on unity.

Skvernelis was nominated as parliament speaker by the ruling coalition consisting of the Social Democratic Party (LSDP), Democrats For Lithuania and the Nemunas Dawn, which has 86 out of 141 seats in the Seimas.

As reported, the Seimas elected for the 2024-2028 term of office held its first sitting on 14 November, starting with MPs taking oaths of office.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions