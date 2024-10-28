2024.10.28 10:27

Skvernelis claims Govt positions have not been discussed yet

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
PHOTO: Orestas Gurevičius | Elta

Leader of Democrats For Lithuania, Saulius Skvernelis, argues that the party’s performance in presidential, European and Lithuanian Parliamentary elections this year proved that his party made the right choice a couple of years ago when it split from from the Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS). Democrats For Lithuania secured 14 out of 141 seats in parliament in elections to the Seimas and is expected to be part of the centre-left coalition.

"Today centre-left political forces were victorious. (...) Who is our voter? (...) We do not distinguish whether we are a rural, town or city [party], we encompass the entire spectrum," Skvernelis said about Democrats For Lithuania at a press conference held by ELTA.

Amid rumours that he might become the next parliament speaker, Skvernelis denied that this was discussed with the LSDP. He noted that throughout his political career he has held various positions.

"After the prime minister’s post I really (...) cannot be surprised by anything. But we have not talked about positions," he said.

He reiterated that the Liberal Movement led by Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen would be a better and a more reliable coalition partner than the Farmers and Greens led by Ramūnas Karbauskis.

