Skvernelis claims Govt positions have not been discussed yet

"Today centre-left political forces were victorious. (...) Who is our voter? (...) We do not distinguish whether we are a rural, town or city [party], we encompass the entire spectrum," Skvernelis said about Democrats For Lithuania at a press conference held by ELTA.

Amid rumours that he might become the next parliament speaker, Skvernelis denied that this was discussed with the LSDP. He noted that throughout his political career he has held various positions.

"After the prime minister’s post I really (...) cannot be surprised by anything. But we have not talked about positions," he said.