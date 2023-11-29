Šimašius: the borders of the EU are still open for Russian agents – why?

Can we say that the borders of the European Union (EU) are safe from abuse by the agents of the Kremlin? No, we cannot. And this is not just a small vulnerability. It is a massive, but hopefully not a deliberate access route into the EU, which is used by those, whom we most need to keep out: Kremlin agents, potential saboteurs, and private criminals, – says “Centenary Policy Institute’s” senior advisor Remigijus Šimašius.