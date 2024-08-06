Šiauliai and Šakiai districts declare emergency over storm damage

On Tuesday, Šiauliai District Mayor Česlovas Greičius signed the respective decree taking effect from 29 July until the storm damage is fully repaired.

In addition, educational establishments and social services under the municipality were instructed to acquire an electricity generator to ensure uninterrupted operation in order to improve readiness for emergencies.

Šakiai district municipality noted that the heavy rain adversely affected farming areas, destroying and damaging 970 hectares of cereals and leguminous crop.

The district municipalities of Vilnius, Radviliškis, Joniškis and Akmenė had declared an emergency last week.