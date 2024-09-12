Ship carrying Russian fertilisers will not be allowed to dock in Lithuania – PM

„The shipment will not be allowed to enter the port,“ Šimonytė said while answering MPs’ questions in parliament during the Government hour.

The news website delfi.lt reported on Wednesday that the general cargo vessel Ruby had sustained damage in a storm and is currently docked off the coast of Norway, but asked for permission to sail to Klaipėda for repairs.

According to the Norwegian news website the Barents Observer, the ship sailed out of Kandalaksha (Russia) on August 22 with Las Palmas (Spain) in the Atlantic as destination. On its route, the captain asked Norwegian officers to dock due to stormy weather.