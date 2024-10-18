Seven people detained in Foxpay probe on suspicion of money laundering – FNTT

The investigation determined that the group might have also appropriated property that did not belong to them – specialised cryptocurrency mining equipment valued EUR 24 million that belonged to a foreign company.

It is suspected that a group of conspirators might have legalised at least EUR 17 million in 2023-2024. It is also thought that more than EUR 100,000 was paid in bribes "to certain employees" in an attempt to conceal the activities from institutions – the FNTT and the Bank of Lithuania. Law enforcement suspects that bribes were paid for concealing or destroying important data.

According to the FNTT, the investigation was launched into suspected legalisation of proceeds from crime, fraud, misappropriation and squandering of property, bribery and graft.

Kiškis also said there were no grounds to question Conservative MP Monika Navickienė, former social minister, who left her office due to her ties to Trinkūnaitė.

"The operation has been planned for a long time. The timing coincided due to tactical considerations and the suspects’ feeling that this step would happen," he told reporters on Friday.

Director of the FNTT Rolandas Kiškis assured the media that the Foxpay case is not related to the election period.

The authorities also said searches had found large sums of cash, technical equipment and electronic information, as well as cryptocurrencies, property and artwork. The number of suspects may rise in the future, according to the FNTT which held a special press conference on Friday.

The FNTT chief rejected the idea put forward by some members of the Seimas opposition that the ruling party was trying to suppress the investigation.

"Nobody from the government has put any pressure on our institutions regarding the investigation and I find it hard to imagine that," he said.

"Working with our partners we started in autumn 2023," Kiškis said.

He added that all of the suspects are citizens of Lithuania but this investigation is part of an international probe.

Former minister is not involved in the investigation