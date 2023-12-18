Seimas votes to impeach Gražulis

In an extraordinary sitting, 86 MPs voted in favour of impeaching Gražulis, eight MPs voted against and four abstained. Seven ballot papers were found spoilt.
MPs of all the ruling groups, the Democrats For Lithuania, the Labour Party, and the Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (LSDP) cast their ballots, while non-attached MPs and Farmers and Greens (LVŽS) boycotted the vote.
The Constitutional Court earlier concluded that Gražulis deliberately voted for another MP at a parliamentary sitting in 2022, grossly violating the Constitution, and breaching his oath. The court’s judgement is final and not subject to appeal.
An MP is removed from the Seimas if three fifths of 141 legislators vote in favour.