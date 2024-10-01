2024.10.01 15:52

Seimas votes to end three economic agreements with Russia and Belarus

 
PHOTO: Žygimantas Gedvila

The Seimas has passed a motion to denounce three international economic agreements with Russia and Belarus.

In the final vote on the agreement with Belarus, 90 MPs said ’yes’ to the proposal to terminate it, one objected and four abstained. The agreement with Russia was denounced by 94 MPs against one, with one abstention.

Russian and Belarusian governments will be informed about the adoption of the draft laws terminating the investment agreements through diplomatic channels.

The Seimas also approved the motion to end an agreement with Russia on promotion and bilateral protection of investments, avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income and on capital. It was backed by 96 MPs with one abstention.

President Gitanas Nausėda submitted to parliament the motion to denounce international agreements with Russia and Belarus on 16 September.

