Seimas to hold extraordinary session on Tuesday

Seimas Speaker Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen said the three-hour sitting will start at noon on 13 August.

„The main items are well-known ones. The first one is oaths of office of two new ministers, which is why the extraordinary session is urgently needed. We will also hear a statement from Prosecutor General Nida Grunskienė concerning the legal immunity of MP Andrius Vyšniauskas and the Seimas will need to decide on that,“ Čmilytė-Nielsen briefed the Board of the Seimas at the sitting on Wednesday.

As earlier reported by ELTA, President Gitanas Nausėda signed a decree on the new Cabinet lineup on Monday evening, after meeting with candidates for two of the 14 ministers earlier in the day.