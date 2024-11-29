Seimas speaker supports Georgian people’s aspirations to join EU

"I support the Georgian people’s strive and confidence in Georgia’s future in the European Union. (...) The Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania on many occasions passed resolutions expressing support to Georgia’s strive to become a full-fledged member of the EU and NATO, taking into account provisions set out in the country’s Constitution," Skvernelis stated in a comment to ELTA.

"I believe that membership in the EU would give an additional impetus and guarantees seeking for stability and sustainable development to any country committed to foster and defend democracy, the rule of law, public freedom’s and rights" the speaker added.