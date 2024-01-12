Seimas speaker met with freedom defenders

The meeting was attended by Vytautas Landsbergis, former chairman of the Supreme Council-Reconstituent Seimas and de facto first head of state of Lithuania after the restoration of its independence, by freedom defenders, members of parliament, members of the Riflemen’s Union, volunteers and guests from across Lithuania.

“13 January is a victory day. The day when we did not give in to force and coercion, and defended Lithuania’s freedom and independence. (&) I thank every one of you who clinched this victory courageously and self-sacrificingly,” said Čmilytė-Nielsen.

She added that the Soviet Union’s bloody provocation failed, while Lithuania held out and secured its independence.