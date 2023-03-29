2023 m. kovo 29 d. 10:30

Seimas speaker: both NATO membership and Alliance itself are more important than ever

 
PHOTO: ELTA / Karolina Gudžiūnienė
On the occasion of the anniversary of Lithuania’s accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, speaker of the Seimas, says that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has once again shown that the people of Lithuania made a truly far-sighted and strategically correct choice, stated the press service of the Seimas.

“Finland and Sweden, which have so far pursued a policy of neutrality, have also eventually decided to embark on the path to join the Alliance. Both NATO membership and the Alliance itself are more important than ever, as we are experiencing an assault on democracy and the international rules-based order,” the parliament speaker says.

