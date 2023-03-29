Chief of Defence of Lithuania Lieutenant General Valdemaras Rupšys says Finland joining NATO will significantly contribute to the Alliance’s...
2023 m. kovo 29 d. 10:30
Seimas speaker: both NATO membership and Alliance itself are more important than ever
On the occasion of the anniversary of Lithuania’s accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, speaker of the Seimas, says that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has once again shown that the people of Lithuania made a truly far-sighted and strategically correct choice, stated the press service of the Seimas.
