Seimas speaker attends NATO summit events

A meeting with members of the US Congress and other invited guests, organised by the Joint Baltic American National Committee (JBANC), was held as well.

Heads of parliament of Poland, Ukraine and the Nordic countries were also invited to the meeting, which, according to Čmilytė-Nielsen, was meant to highlight issues important for the region in the agenda of the NATO summit.

Speaker of the Seimas says that Russia’s brutal attack against a children’s hospital in Kyiv just before the NATO summit once again demonstrates that efforts are needed to ensure the safety of Ukraine’s skies.