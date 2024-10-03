Seimas ratifies defence cooperation treaty with Germany

On Thursday, 88 MPs unanimously backed the agreement regulating the legal status of German military forces, civil servants and their families in Lithuania as well as accessibility of healthcare, transport and children’s education services.

The intergovernmental agreement lays out the order of arrival of German troops in Lithuania, as well as their departure, the ways they will be able to access Lithuanian military infrastructure objects, and other practical considerations. It allows for establishing military shops and mess-halls, post services, radio station, driving schools and military medical facilities for the German Allies.