Seimas may hold extraordinary session in mid-February

 
Coalition lawmakers may call an extraordinary session of the Seimas in February. Parliament is in recess from 24 December 2023 until 10 March 2024.

The news agency ELTA has learned from Deputy Speaker of the Seimas Jurgis Razma that signatures are being collected to organise the extraordinary session on 12-15 February.

The Conservative MP says the extraordinary session would be called in relation to last week’s farmers’ protest in Vilnius. Parliament would adopt amendments to the law on excise duties, including duties on liquefied petroleum gas. Other issues would be considered as well.

Razma noted that coalition parties have jointly agreed on calling the extraordinary session.

An extraordinary session is convened when it is approved by at least a third of parliament, i.e. at least 47 MPs.

