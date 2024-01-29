Seimas may hold extraordinary session in mid-February

The news agency ELTA has learned from Deputy Speaker of the Seimas Jurgis Razma that signatures are being collected to organise the extraordinary session on 12-15 February.

The Conservative MP says the extraordinary session would be called in relation to last week’s farmers’ protest in Vilnius. Parliament would adopt amendments to the law on excise duties, including duties on liquefied petroleum gas. Other issues would be considered as well.

Razma noted that coalition parties have jointly agreed on calling the extraordinary session.