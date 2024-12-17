Seimas holds final reading of state budget plan

At this stage, MPs voted to approve the date for adopting the draft budget. A total of 96 MPs voted for 19 December, with no abstentions. No one opposed the proposal.

Finance Minister Rimantas Šadžius said the latest review of the draft budget resulted in a EUR 42 million rise in the expenditure. Out of this sum, EUR 6 million were earmarked for the funding of the State Security Department (VSD), EUR 20 million for road works, i.e. to asphalt gravel roads, and another EUR 5 million for the pupil’s basket for non-formal education.