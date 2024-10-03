Seimas declares Iranian Revolutionary Guards a terrorist organisation

On Thursday, the resolution was adopted unanimously by 60 votes in favour, with no abstentions and no votes against.

The resolution states that „the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is a terrorist organisation and its activities pose a threat to international security and stability“.

The document condemns Iran’s drone and missile attacks against Israel that took place in April and October 2024. It also condemns Iran and Russia’s cooperation with Hamas, Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Ansar Allah and other terrorist organisations.