Seimas declares Iranian Revolutionary Guards a terrorist organisation

On Thursday, the resolution was adopted unanimously by 60 votes in favour, with no abstentions and no votes against.
The resolution states that „the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is a terrorist organisation and its activities pose a threat to international security and stability“.
The document condemns Iran’s drone and missile attacks against Israel that took place in April and October 2024. It also condemns Iran and Russia’s cooperation with Hamas, Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Ansar Allah and other terrorist organisations.
Moreover, the resolution emphasises Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ military support for Russia, which is carrying out military aggression against Ukraine. Since 2022, Iran has supplied Russia with drones and ammunition that are used against Ukraine’s critical infrastructure and civilian population. As of this September, Iran also supplies Russia with ballistic missiles.
The resolution states that Iran and Russia systemically take third country nationals as hostages and raise political demands for their governments.
In addition, the resolution condemns terror acts organised by Iranian Revolutionary Guards and Russia in third countries, including the 2022 November attack against the Bochum Synagogue in Germany.
According to the document, since the 1979 revolution the current Iranian government assumed power in a non-democratic way and for over 40 years has carried out systemic repression, discriminatory policies against women and violated the rights of its citizens, including repression of protesters in 2022.
Iranian Revolutionary Guards has been declared a terrorist organisation by the USA and Canada, too.