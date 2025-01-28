Seimas Committee on Foreign Affairs denies recognition to illegitimate rule of Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus

"The word ’elections’ fails to describe what took place in Belarus on Sunday. An election without genuine choice, where the people of Belarus are intimidated, political opponents are imprisoned, and critics are silenced or go missing, cannot be considered democratic. These elections did not meet any international standards of democracy in terms of freedom, fairness, or transparency. They cannot be regarded as free or fair, and the international community cannot recognise the declared winner as a legitimate head of state. The Committee, therefore, considers this event – along with any potential future spectacles of a similar nature in Belarus – to be a falsification of the electorate’s will and a step to legitimise dictatorial rule," Remigijus Motuzas, chair of the Committee, said after the sitting.
In its Statement, the Committee notes that Lukashenko’s authoritarian regime is illegitimate, unlawful and criminal, and that the Belarusian sovereignty belongs to the Belarusian people, therefore any attempts by the Lukashenko regime to integrate the country into Russia has been, and will continue to be, considered illegal.
The Committee appeals to the parliaments and governments of the European Union Member States and NATO member countries to deny recognition of Lukashenko as the legitimate leader of Belarus. It calls on them to demand that the Lukashenko regime immediately and unconditionally release and rehabilitate all political prisoners, ensure accountability for human rights violations, and cease collaboration with Russia in the war against Ukraine.
The Statement calls for increasing pressure on the Lukashenko regime by expanding and strengthening sanctions against sectors and entities financing the regime, contributing to the military industry, and repressing Belarusian civil society, in order to curb their illegal activities and electoral fraud and limit the regime’s ability to contribute to Russia’s war against Ukraine.
"Providing full support to the Belarusian democratic forces, led by Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, and to Belarusian civil society, who are united in their efforts to achieve a democratic and European future for Belarus, is crucial in highlighting the international community’s commitment to the future of democracy in Belarus. Only strong democratic forces and mobilised Belarusian civil society can bring about these changes in Belarus," Mr Motuzas stressed.