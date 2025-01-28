Seimas Committee on Foreign Affairs denies recognition to illegitimate rule of Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus

"The word ’elections’ fails to describe what took place in Belarus on Sunday. An election without genuine choice, where the people of Belarus are intimidated, political opponents are imprisoned, and critics are silenced or go missing, cannot be considered democratic. These elections did not meet any international standards of democracy in terms of freedom, fairness, or transparency. They cannot be regarded as free or fair, and the international community cannot recognise the declared winner as a legitimate head of state. The Committee, therefore, considers this event – along with any potential future spectacles of a similar nature in Belarus – to be a falsification of the electorate’s will and a step to legitimise dictatorial rule," Remigijus Motuzas, chair of the Committee, said after the sitting.