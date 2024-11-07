Seimas approves two new military training areas in western Lithuania

There were 94 votes in favour and one against, with six abstaining.

In the final stage, the territory of Tauragė training area was cut by 565 hectares and that of Šilalė by 335 hectares. This was a result of the bill’s deliberation in parliamentary committees which ended in approving respective proposals of local communities and municipalities.

Tauragė and Šilalė military training areas will cover 3,730 and 2,260 hectares of land respectively.

The new areas will not be fully enclosed. They will be used for manoeuvring, with only training rounds to be fired and no heavy military equipment to be used there.