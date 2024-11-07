2024.11.07 16:16

Seimas approves two new military training areas in western Lithuania

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
Seimas approves two new military training areas in western Lithuania
PHOTO: ELTA / Andrius Ufartas

Lithuanian MPs on Thursday voted for a law establishing military training areas in the western districts of Tauragė and Šilalė.

There were 94 votes in favour and one against, with six abstaining.

In the final stage, the territory of Tauragė training area was cut by 565 hectares and that of Šilalė by 335 hectares. This was a result of the bill’s deliberation in parliamentary committees which ended in approving respective proposals of local communities and municipalities.

Tauragė and Šilalė military training areas will cover 3,730 and 2,260 hectares of land respectively.

The new areas will not be fully enclosed. They will be used for manoeuvring, with only training rounds to be fired and no heavy military equipment to be used there.

The Seimas also designated the construction project a status of particular importance and decided to provide for a legal framework to speed up the development of the necessary infrastructure.

MPs also backed a draft amendment to the Law on Hunting to offer compensation for the hunting areas that fall within the training areas and are taken for public use.

