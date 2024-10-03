Seimas approves face-to-face service in state language from 2026

The Seimas passed the respective amendments to the Law on the State Language on Thursday by 78 votes, with five abstentions. Conservative MP Dalia Asanavičiūtė sponsored the amendments.

The new requirement does not apply in cases of occasional trade practice, e.g. at fairs. Those who do not engage in regular sales will not be required to serve customers in Lithuanian, as proposed by Minister of Justice MP Ewelina Dobrowolska.

Exemptions will also apply in cases provided for in the Law on Science and Studies, where the requirement to speak the state language is considered an unreasonable restriction on the right to work.