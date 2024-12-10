Seimas appoints Stončaitis new head of parlt’s office

In a secret vote, 91 MPs backed the candidate nominated by Seimas Speaker Saulius Skvernelis, 16 MPs opposed it and 12 MPs abstained. Ten ballot papers were spoilt.

Stončaitis is set to take office on Thursday, 12 December.

He was an MP in the previous Seimas and served as chancellor of the Government in Skvernelis-led Cabinet from 2018 to 2020.

The opposition has questioned Stončaitis’ suitability for the politically-neutral post despite that he suspended his party membership. He stated that his previous experience and work as head of the Seimas Anti-Corruption Commission showed that he had no political affiliation.