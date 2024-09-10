Seimas appoints new chairs for economics and foreign affairs committees

The Parliament began its autumn session on Tuesday.

„The Committee on Economics and the Committee on Foreign Affairs have been working with temporary chairs. Today the Seimas Committees met and elected their chairs – Mindaugas Skritulskas for the Committee on Economics and Emanuelis Zingeris for the Committee on Foreign Affairs,“ Deputy Seimas Speaker Jurgis Razma said in the sitting.

The former head of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Žygimantas Pavilionis, had been appointed Seimas deputy speaker and chair of the Committee on European Affairs.