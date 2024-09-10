2024.09.10 16:06

Seimas appoints new chairs for economics and foreign affairs committees

 
The Seimas has voted to appointed MP Emanuelis Zingeris chair of the Seimas Committee on Foreign Affairs and Mindaugas Skritulskas chair of the Committee on Economics.

The Parliament began its autumn session on Tuesday.

„The Committee on Economics and the Committee on Foreign Affairs have been working with temporary chairs. Today the Seimas Committees met and elected their chairs – Mindaugas Skritulskas for the Committee on Economics and Emanuelis Zingeris for the Committee on Foreign Affairs,“ Deputy Seimas Speaker Jurgis Razma said in the sitting.

The former head of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Žygimantas Pavilionis, had been appointed Seimas deputy speaker and chair of the Committee on European Affairs.

Kazys Starkevičius, former head of the Committee on Economics, had left the office following his appointment to head the Ministry of Agriculture.

