Seimas adopts 2024 state budget

The law on budgetary revenue and appropriations passed with 73 votes in favour, 52 votes against and 1 abstention.

In 2024, budgetary revenue is planned at EUR 16.98 billion, while appropriations will reach EUR 20.61 billion. Compared with 2023, budgetary revenue will grow by 9.2% or EUR 1.43 billion, whereas appropriations by 8.5% or EUR 1.6 billion.