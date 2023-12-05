Seimas adopts 2024 state budget

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
On Tuesday, 5 December, the Seimas of Lithuania adopted the 2024 state budget. Now the budget has to be signed by President Gitanas Nausėda.

The law on budgetary revenue and appropriations passed with 73 votes in favour, 52 votes against and 1 abstention.

In 2024, budgetary revenue is planned at EUR 16.98 billion, while appropriations will reach EUR 20.61 billion. Compared with 2023, budgetary revenue will grow by 9.2% or EUR 1.43 billion, whereas appropriations by 8.5% or EUR 1.6 billion.

Government debt in 2024 will reach 39.9% of GDP, while deficit will be at 3% of GDP. In 2025, these figures should stand at 43.1% and 2.5% respectively.

