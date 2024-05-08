Security exercise takes place during curfew

Curfew was in place from 22 p.m. 7 May until 5 a.m. 8 May. Security forces were honing their actions under curfew in Viršuliškės and Aukštieji Paneriai (Vilnius), and Palemonas (Kaunas).
At checkpoints, personnel from the Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union stopped special vehicles participating in the exercise. Based on the training scenario, drivers were asked to show permits allowing them to go outside under curfew. It was simulated that a weapon was found in one car, resulting in detention of its passengers.
Meanwhile, police officers were checking civilian cars that were passing by, drivers were asked to show ID, undergo breathalyser tests and their vehicles were inspected. During this time, the police actually discovered that several drivers were driving under the influence of alcohol. Moreover, potentially narcotic substances were found in one vehicle, whose driver was detained.
Exercises of the Lithuanian Armed Forces and NATO allies in Vilnius and Kaunas are held on 6-8 May. According to Chief of Defence General Valdemaras Rupšys, more than 20,000 Lithuanian and allied soldiers take part in training. Some 2,500 active reserve personnel were called up for training as well.
Exercises verify the readiness of authorities, institutions and organisations to carry out mobilisation, receive allied troops, declare curfew, requisite property etc.
Exercise participants guarded Lithuania’s critical infrastructure, such as water and district heating supply facilities, Vilnius’ public transport company, an ambulance station and Vilnius City Municipality.