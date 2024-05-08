Security exercise takes place during curfew

Curfew was in place from 22 p.m. 7 May until 5 a.m. 8 May. Security forces were honing their actions under curfew in Viršuliškės and Aukštieji Paneriai (Vilnius), and Palemonas (Kaunas).

At checkpoints, personnel from the Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union stopped special vehicles participating in the exercise. Based on the training scenario, drivers were asked to show permits allowing them to go outside under curfew. It was simulated that a weapon was found in one car, resulting in detention of its passengers.