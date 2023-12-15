Security commission asks authorities for proposals to reduce Belarusian border travels

“The National Security Commission today has heard the data report on the security situation at the Lithuanian-Belarusian border,” the National Crisis Management Centre (NKVC) said after the commission’s sitting at the Government on Friday.

The NKVC has also said the commission discusses the data of indicator systems in its sittings on a regular basis.

“In response to the information provided by security services, it has been agreed that the authorities will shortly come forward with proposals for measures to reduce the flow of traffic and passengers across the border with Belarus,” the NKVC said.

The National Security Commission is scheduled to discuss the list of measures and assess their impact in a meeting in January.