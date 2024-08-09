Second testing of Lithuanian drones concluded successfully in Ukraine – ministry

The tests are conducted as Ukraine picks the products that match the requirements of its military best. This time, five Lithuanian drone manufacturers demonstrated products adjusted according to Ukrainian notes.

„Lithuania promotes production of drones and drone jamming equipment. It is a very relevant area to the Ukrainian side as well. The Ukrainians are sharing experience in drone effectiveness on the battlefield, testing drones of Lithuanian manufacturers and will sign contracts with the companies producing the ones they pick. It is a significant encouragement and step in forward to our drone manufacturers because drone technology and capability is one of the indispensable for a modern military,“ said Minister of National Defence Laurynas Kačiūnas.