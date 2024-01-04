Second body recovered from burnt out residential building in Vilnius

ELTA news agency learned from Donatas Gurevičius, spokesman of the Fire and Rescue Department (PAGD), that bodies of an adult and a child were retrieved from the building on Wednesday evening and transferred for a forensic examination.

On Thursday, it will be assessed which flats may be entered by firefighters to collect residents’ essential personal belongings, such as documents and money.

Several explosions occurred and a fire broke out in a block of flats in Viršuliškės neighbourhood in Vilnius on Tuesday, 2 January. Four flats burned out on the fourth and fifth floors of the building. Ceiling between the burning flats collapsed, hindering firefighting and rescue efforts. The fire was fully put out only the next morning.