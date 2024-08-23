Schools may start teaching Spanish as first foreign language

Pupils will be able to learn Spanish as the first foreign language since the second grade if a school offers this opportunity. This is stipulated in a decree signed by Minister of Education, Science and Sport Radvilė Morkūnaitė-Mikulėnienė on 23 August.

As of September 2026, Spanish, English, French and German will be offered as the first foreign language in primary education and both as the first and second foreign language in basic education.

The list of second foreign languages includes English, French, German, Spanish, Polish, Ukrainian and Russian.

Pupils who will have reached the B2 level will be able to take the Spanish language school-leaving exam.