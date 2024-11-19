Sabotage is not ruled out after telecoms cable between Lithuania and Sweden was severed – Paluckas

"We have security services, which will provide information when time comes. However, nobody is ruling out the possibility of sabotage because there were such warnings earlier. This would not be the first time or something new," Paluckas told reporters Tuesday.

Telecommunications company Telia reported that the cable connecting Lithuania and Sweden was severed on Sunday. Telia provides internet connection using three cables, thus the bandwidth had decreased by a third due to the incident. Connection was restored by bypassing the failure.