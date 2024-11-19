2024.11.19 13:16

Sabotage is not ruled out after telecoms cable between Lithuania and Sweden was severed – Paluckas

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
Suomijos vėliava
Suomijos vėliava
PHOTO: Augustas Didžgalvis

Prime minister-designate Gintautas Paluckas does not rule out that the telecommunications cable between Lithuania and Sweden in the Baltic Sea was damaged in an act of sabotage.

"We have security services, which will provide information when time comes. However, nobody is ruling out the possibility of sabotage because there were such warnings earlier. This would not be the first time or something new," Paluckas told reporters Tuesday.

Telecommunications company Telia reported that the cable connecting Lithuania and Sweden was severed on Sunday. Telia provides internet connection using three cables, thus the bandwidth had decreased by a third due to the incident. Connection was restored by bypassing the failure.

In total two undersea fibre-optic communications cables were cut. The other, 1,200-kilometre long one, connecting Finland and Germany stopped working on Monday night.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions