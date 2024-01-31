Russian media says Lithuanian man detained in Leningrad Oblast

Lithuania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said it has no information about the incident.

“We have not received any information about a detained citizen of the Republic of Lithuania,” the ministry told ELTA.

The man was found at the Ivangorod railway checkpoint, the media said. According to Russian officials, he crossed from Estonia unlawfully in an open freight train car.

The Lithuanian national is reportedly being prosecuted under the Russian criminal code for “illegal crossing of the RF state border.” A court in Kingisepp has ordered the man’s arrest.