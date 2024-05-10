Russian hackers broadcast Red Square parade on Ukrainian, Latvian TV

In Ukraine, media groups Starlight Media and Inter, public television, and the channels Dim and Apostrophe TV were affected by the cyberattack, Detector Media, a media site, reported on Thursday.

In Latvia, media regulator chief Ivars Abolins said web and TV operator Balticom’s programme was affected.

Russia traditionally commemorates the Soviet Union’s victory over Hitler’s Germany in 1945 with a military parade. Thursday’s was the third of its kind since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, launched by the Kremlin in 2022.