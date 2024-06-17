Russia must fully withdraw its troops from Ukraine’s territory – president of Latvia

During the discussion on the return of prisoners and Ukrainian children deported by Russia, the president of Latvia condemned Russia’s deliberate and forced deportations and emphasised the importance of international cooperation in facilitating the return and psychological rehabilitation of Ukrainian people, particularly children, deported by Russia.

„It is possible to achieve a great deal through international organisations and our bilateral contacts. It is just as important, however, to ensure that, when Ukrainian children are liberated from captivity, they are provided with the necessary psychological rehabilitation. Both in Ukraine and their countries of residence. Latvia has established three support centres in Ukraine, where women and children receive different types of assistance. We call on other countries to do the same,“ said Rinkēvičs.