Russia must fully withdraw its troops from Ukraine’s territory – president of Latvia

„The international community must work towards a comprehensive roadmap for peace. However, Russia must fully withdraw its troops from Ukraine’s territory and Ukraine’s territorial integrity must be restored within its internationally recognised borders,“ said Rinkēvičs.
The president also highlighted the global ramifications of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, particularly in relation to food security, nuclear safety and humanitarian issues.
During the discussion on the return of prisoners and Ukrainian children deported by Russia, the president of Latvia condemned Russia’s deliberate and forced deportations and emphasised the importance of international cooperation in facilitating the return and psychological rehabilitation of Ukrainian people, particularly children, deported by Russia.
„It is possible to achieve a great deal through international organisations and our bilateral contacts. It is just as important, however, to ensure that, when Ukrainian children are liberated from captivity, they are provided with the necessary psychological rehabilitation. Both in Ukraine and their countries of residence. Latvia has established three support centres in Ukraine, where women and children receive different types of assistance. We call on other countries to do the same,“ said Rinkēvičs.
The president of Latvia also emphasised the importance of documenting Russia’s crimes and human rights violations. „We need to document all crimes and violations of the Geneva Conventions. It has been reported that Ukrainian boys of draft age have been illegally conscripted into the Russian army. We must unequivocally condemn such violations. We must support the International Criminal Court in returning abducted children,“ said Rinkēvičs.