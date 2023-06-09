2023 m. birželio 09 d. 14:38

Russia may have interfered with GPS signal in Lithuania

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė
ELTA
PHOTO: DELFI / Orestas Gurevičius

Russia may have blocked Global Positioning System (GPS) network signals used by civil aircraft in Lithuania in late May and early June, says Oro navigacija, main air navigation service provider in the country.

The monitoring service head at the state company said, however, that no flights were affected.

“On 30-31 May and 4 June, we received reports of unstable or malfunctioning GPS satellite navigation systems from several aircraft flying in the airspace over the central part of Lithuania at an altitude of 5-10 km. The ground-based GPS systems that we operate did not detect any anomalies and the aircraft continued their flights,” Remigijus Malinauskas told the LRT public radio on Thursday.

The Bloomberg news agency said the source of the GPS jamming may be blockers in Russia, which were introduced after unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks on its territory.

According to the Estonian Consumer Protection Agency, the interference affecting air traffic is coming from Russia, specifically from the Leningrad region surrounding St Petersburg.

