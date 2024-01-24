Russia is looking to challenge NATO – Nausėda

“I consider that Russia wants to challenge the entire NATO and we must be ready for that,” Nausėda told LRT TV on Tuesday evening.

The head of state believes that if Russia achieves a breakthrough in Ukraine, then it will start carrying out its medium- and long-term plans.

The president noted that, based on intelligence assessments, Russia has withdrawn some of its capabilities from areas close to Lithuania and concentrated them for the war against Ukraine. Yet he said this should not mislead the Lithuanian public that Russia no longer poses a threat.