Russia is looking to challenge NATO – Nausėda

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
PHOTO: ELTA / Orestas Gurevičius

President Gitanas Nausėda thinks that Russia will be focused on the war in Ukraine for two more years but ultimately the Kremlin is willing to challenge NATO.

“I consider that Russia wants to challenge the entire NATO and we must be ready for that,” Nausėda told LRT TV on Tuesday evening.

The head of state believes that if Russia achieves a breakthrough in Ukraine, then it will start carrying out its medium- and long-term plans.

The president noted that, based on intelligence assessments, Russia has withdrawn some of its capabilities from areas close to Lithuania and concentrated them for the war against Ukraine. Yet he said this should not mislead the Lithuanian public that Russia no longer poses a threat.

As reported, last week Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia agreed to build anti-mobility defensive installations at their borders with Russia and Belarus.

