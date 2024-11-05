Ruling coalition may be named on Wednesday, says Paluckas

"Any comments on possible coalition partners will only be available after we have spoken to everyone, assessed everyone’s views – both on programme issues and on the inclination to work in the position or in the opposition," he said after talks held with the negotiating group of the Democrats For Lithuania on Tuesday.
"It may happen tomorrow (Wednesday– ELTA). But everything will depend on the final result of the consultations," Paluckas said.
Speaking of the latest meeting with the Democrats For Lithuania, Paluckas highlighted that the talks were fruitful.
"The discussion of the programme points is really encouraging as they are largely the same. Of course, these positions were (discussed – ELTA) in the Government and in the Seimas. But until we have completed the cycle of consultations with all the parties in question, there will be no comments on specific positions or names," he said.
Saulius Skvernelis, leader of the Democrats For Lithuania, hinted that his party had indicated its preferences regarding potential coalition partners to LSDP negotiators.
"I can only confirm that we have heard very clearly what the Democrats and Saulius Skvernelis have to say," Paluckas said, refusing to say whether the Social Democrats would take into account the demands put forward.
The LSDP is yet to hold talks with the Farmers and Greens (LVŽS) on Tuesday afternoon and with the leaderships of the Liberal Movement and the Nemunas Dawn party on Wednesday.