Ruling coalition may be named on Wednesday, says Paluckas

"Any comments on possible coalition partners will only be available after we have spoken to everyone, assessed everyone’s views – both on programme issues and on the inclination to work in the position or in the opposition," he said after talks held with the negotiating group of the Democrats For Lithuania on Tuesday.

"It may happen tomorrow (Wednesday– ELTA). But everything will depend on the final result of the consultations," Paluckas said.

Speaking of the latest meeting with the Democrats For Lithuania, Paluckas highlighted that the talks were fruitful.