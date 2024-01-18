Road traffic fatalities up by 30% in 2023

According to the police, even though more people died on the road last year, yet the figure did not reach the pre-pandemic level. In 2023, there were just several more accidents than the previous year but the number of injured people was slightly lower.
Data of the road traffic accident database indicate that in 2023 there were 160 road traffic fatalities. This is by 30% more compared with 2022 and by 9% more compared with 2021, but by 14% less compared with 2019.
Annual road fatalities per 1 million inhabitants increased to 55 in Lithuania.
In 2023, 124 men and 36 women died on the road. Of them 64 were car drivers, 19 motorcyclists, 23 passengers, 11 cyclists and 33 pedestrians.
34% of road deaths occurred in conditions of darkness. 33% of road accidents caused by speeding or unsafe speed ended in fatalities.
Ten people died because of drunk drivers (15 in 2022), 4 – because of drunk drivers that had no driving licence (9 in 2022).
The majority of deaths occurred in Vilnius and Kaunas counties, 34 and 26 respectively. The number of deaths increased the most in Kaunas country, from 17 in 2022 to 26 in 2023.
2,863 road traffic accidents were reported in 2023 and 3,279 people were injured. Compared with 2022, 1.8% fewer people were injured last year. In the last 6 years, on average 2,900 road traffic accidents are reported annually.