Road traffic fatalities up by 30% in 2023

According to the police, even though more people died on the road last year, yet the figure did not reach the pre-pandemic level. In 2023, there were just several more accidents than the previous year but the number of injured people was slightly lower.

Data of the road traffic accident database indicate that in 2023 there were 160 road traffic fatalities. This is by 30% more compared with 2022 and by 9% more compared with 2021, but by 14% less compared with 2019.

Annual road fatalities per 1 million inhabitants increased to 55 in Lithuania.

In 2023, 124 men and 36 women died on the road. Of them 64 were car drivers, 19 motorcyclists, 23 passengers, 11 cyclists and 33 pedestrians.

34% of road deaths occurred in conditions of darkness. 33% of road accidents caused by speeding or unsafe speed ended in fatalities.

Ten people died because of drunk drivers (15 in 2022), 4 – because of drunk drivers that had no driving licence (9 in 2022).