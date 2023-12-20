Rights court rules Narbutas was detained against law

The high-profile criminal investigation concerned the acquisition by the Lithuanian Government of more than 300,000 Covid-19 tests from a Spanish pharmaceutical company in March 2020. At the time, Narbutas was acting as an intermediary between the Health Ministry and the company, for which he was paid EUR 1 for every detection kit it sold as a result of his mediation.

“Article 140 (2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure allowed the law-enforcement authorities to place someone in provisional detention for up to 48 hours without a court order where, among other conditions, it was not possible to urgently obtain such an order. In Narbutas’ case, none of the domestic authorities or courts had provided an adequate explanation as to why obtaining a court order had not been possible in the circumstances. Moreover, Lithuanian law also required detention of any length to be necessary to prevent the suspect from fleeing or interfering with the proceedings, but the authorities had not addressed the relevant and pertinent arguments advanced by Narbutas by which he had challenged the necessity of the detention in his case,” the court’s decision reads.