Riga Airport undertakes to reach zero CO2e emissions by 2035

„We have reviewed the emission reduction targets and objectives set out in both the Airport’s Medium-Term Strategy and Sustainability Strategy and are ready to set a much more ambitious timeline to achieve Net Zero. Although the initial deadline of the Airports Council International Europe (ACI Europe) ’NetZero 2050’ commitment was to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, Riga Airport, along with many other European airports, believes that by working with determination, this goal can be achieved earlier, by 2035. Riga Airport also has a greater responsibility to contribute to the global climate goals, having achieved the Diamond Category in last year’s Sustainability Index and aiming to be certified to the next level of the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme. Globally, various financial institutions are also paying much more attention to achieve more ambitious climate goals, with the support of which aviation development is being financed,“ says Laila Odiņa, chairperson of the Board of RIX Riga Airport.
Achieving zero CO2e emissions at airports involves two main elements: firstly, reducing the airport’s own emissions from electricity, heat, and fuel consumption to as close to zero as possible and, secondly, neutralising emissions that cannot be reduced through CO2e sequestration.
The procurement and production of renewable energy, the replacement of heating equipment, the replacement of internal combustion engine machinery with alternative modes of transportation and increasing energy efficiency are key steps on the new Riga Airport Net Zero road map. The amount of green energy purchased by the Airport is expected to increase by an average of 10% annually, while solar power generation from the airport’s solar parks is expected to reach 14% of the total electricity needs of the company by 2026.
This year, the current diesel-powered passenger buses at the airport will be replaced by electric buses, and in 2025 the plan is to start replacing fossil diesel with synthetic fuels, increasing by at least 10% each year, and by 2035 to phase out the use of fossil fuels altogether.
At the same time, Riga Airport is already involved in an international INTERREG-funded project on the research and implementation of hydrogen technologies in aviation, cooperating with public transport and other transport service providers to reduce CO2e emissions and develop sustainable aviation fuels.