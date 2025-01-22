Riflemen’s Union to open classrooms with flight simulators to train drone operators

"We aim to have specialised UAV (unmanned aerial vehicles) capability units operating in all the teams," Lt Col Gediminas Latvys, deputy head of the force, said.

Some of the teams already have such units and are successfully assisting the Lithuanian military in exercises, he added.

"It is very important to provide riflemen with equipment they can train and practice with, both in preparation for supporting the Lithuanian Armed Forces and for peacetime tasks such as assisting the police, state border guards or fire and rescue services," Lt Col Latvys said.