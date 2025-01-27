Rheinmetall CEO to visit Lithuania, meet with PM

ELTA has learned from prime minister’s adviser Justinas Argustas that a media briefing will take place after the meeting.

In December 2024, Lithuanian state-owned company EPSO-G signed an agreement on the founding of a joint venture to build a 155 mm artillery ammunition factory near Baisogala, in Radviliškis district, northern Lithuania.

The factory is expected to begin operating in mid-2026. It will employ 150 workers producing tens of thousands of artillery shells per year. The agreement stipulates that investments in the project will amount to EUR 260 million, but the sum may change during the implementation of the project.