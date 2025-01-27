Rheinmetall CEO to visit Lithuania, meet with PM

2025.01.27 17:52

CEO of Rheinmetall AG, Armin Papperger, will visit Lithuania on Wednesday, 29 January. Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas is planned to meet with the head of the German arms manufacturer that will build a munitions factory in Lithuania.

ELTA has learned from prime minister’s adviser Justinas Argustas that a media briefing will take place after the meeting.

In December 2024, Lithuanian state-owned company EPSO-G signed an agreement on the founding of a joint venture to build a 155 mm artillery ammunition factory near Baisogala, in Radviliškis district, northern Lithuania.

The factory is expected to begin operating in mid-2026. It will employ 150 workers producing tens of thousands of artillery shells per year. The agreement stipulates that investments in the project will amount to EUR 260 million, but the sum may change during the implementation of the project.

Lithuania will own 49% of shares of the joint venture, while Rheinmetall will own 51% of shares.

